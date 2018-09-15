Saturday at Liberal Democrat conference, Brighton

Lovely weather, lots of new party members and even a few journalists spotted in Brighton today for the Liberal Democrat federal conference.

The name of the person who revealed to me today that they have not read 101 Ways To Win An Election, will remain secret between me, them and the stern letter going to their whip.

Otherwise, here’s some of what happened at conference in Brighton (all the text of motions ec. here):

Layla Moran was one of the keynote speakers today:

There was a massive audience, and faulty microphones, for the lunchtime consultation on introducing a registered supporters scheme:

As for what is likely to be one of the big controversial debates:

Good news at the end of the day for sorting out the party’s failures on diversity and its broken disciplinary systems:

