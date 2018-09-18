Lib Dems pick challenger to Theresa May in Maidenhead

Joshua Reynolds has won over a packed hustings of Liberal Democrat members to be selected at the party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in Prime Minister Theresa May’s constituency of Maidenhead.

He said:

I am honoured and delighted to have been selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Maidenhead. To represent the people of Maidenhead and its surrounding villages would be a fantastic privilege, and I know that with the hard work and determination of our local Liberal Democrats, we can and will make it a reality. I’m looking forward to engaging with voters young and old who are disillusioned with Tory austerity and infighting, and Labour’s muddled approach to Brexit.

In his ten-minute hustings speech, Joshua Reynolds had outlined his priorities, which include:

Putting environment innovation right at the top of the agenda locally and nationally, so that the UK becomes a beacon for the world when it comes to green responsibility.

Opposing the expansion of selective education and highlighting the achievements of our local comprehensives.

Helping our local council to deliver truly affordable housing whilst protecting the green belt.

Tony Hill, the Liberal Democrat candidate in the previous three general elections, chose not to take part in the selection process this time. He was one of the first to congratulate Joshua Reynolds, saying,

As the former head teacher of Furze Platt Senior School, I’m delighted to be handing over to one of its ex-pupils. Joshua was a huge help to me on the campaign trail in 2017, and I can’t wait to return the favour.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.