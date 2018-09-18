Election expense claims against Jo Swinson fall apart under police scrutiny

What is becoming a pattern of complaints about the expenses of Scottish Liberal Democrats being followed by the police finding nothing wrong is in the news again with the clearing of Jo Swinson:

Police have dropped their inquiry into Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson’s general election expenses after being “unable to establish criminality”… The allegations centred on leaflets that the Lib Dens said were not delivered, so should not count towards election spending limits… A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that the force was now concluding its inquiries after failing to find any criminality. Welcoming the announcement, a Lib Dem spokesman said: “Instead of having the good grace to accept the election result, the SNP have shown a remarkable lack of respect for the choice that people in East Dunbartonshire made at the general election last year. [BBC]

