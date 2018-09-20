Lib Dem conference: how you can (re)watch all the debates, speeches and more
Thanks to Rob Tuck in the Lib Dem forum on Reddit, there’s a handy collection of links to watch again the various parts of the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton.Everything from Vince Cable’s speech (analysis here), through to Jo Swinson’s keynote. From the passionate debate on immigration through to me talking about how we fix the party’s processes for dealing with harassment and bullying (background here). Plus the overlooked key policy debate.
All lined up neatly for your viewing pleasure in this Reddit post, and here’s the speech I gave:
Hat-tip: Sally Burnell.
