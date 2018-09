Thanks to Rob Tuck in the Lib Dem forum on Reddit, there’s a handy collection of links to watch again the various parts of the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton.

What is reddit? This fun yet educational video from CGP Grey explains the social networking site Reddit, which is sometimes nicknamed 'the front page of the internet'. more

Everything from Vince Cable’s speech ( analysis here ), through to Jo Swinson’s keynote. From the passionate debate on immigration through to me talking about how we fix the party’s processes for dealing with harassment and bullying ( background here ). Plus the overlooked key policy debate

All lined up neatly for your viewing pleasure in this Reddit post, and here’s the speech I gave:

Hat-tip: Sally Burnell.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.