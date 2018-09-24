Advertisements
Political

What Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t want you to know about Labour’s Brexit policy

Patrick Wintour puts it very well:

Patrick Wintour on Labour's Brexit policy

If you’re opposed to Brexit, Labour isn’t the party which will deliver for you. Which perhaps isn’t surprising given that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been opposed to the European Union and its predecessors for decades, voting in the House of Commons with right-wing Eurosceptic Conservatives such as John Redwood and Peter Bone.

Good thing there is an alternative: the Liberal Democrats.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.