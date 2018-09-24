What Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t want you to know about Labour’s Brexit policy
Patrick Wintour puts it very well:
If you’re opposed to Brexit, Labour isn’t the party which will deliver for you. Which perhaps isn’t surprising given that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been opposed to the European Union and its predecessors for decades, voting in the House of Commons with right-wing Eurosceptic Conservatives such as John Redwood and Peter Bone.
Good thing there is an alternative: the Liberal Democrats.
