Liberal Democrat members in Somerton & Frome (David Heath’s old constituency) have a new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC): Adam Boyden.

On being selected, Adam Boyden said:

I am ready to take on the challenge of winning back Somerton & Frome for the people of our constituency. At a time when nationally the Government is completely failing the country on Brexit, and locally Somerset County Council’s irresponsible cuts to public services are deeply damaging our communities, people need to know that we are on their side and that there is an alternative to the Conservatives. I will campaign with everyone, for the whole community, to help people on problems that needs fixing. This is what being a Liberal Democrat is all about – making change happen.

As a local councillor for seven years, I have seen how politics can change lives if we get things right.

As prospective MP I will work for all of you, positively and proactively, to build trust again in our party, build alliances, and make a real difference on issues that matter.

Together we must and will campaign for a fairer economy, a good society, social justice and sustainable development, for liberty, equality and community and against poverty, ignorance and conformity, xenophobia and extremism. This is what we stand for, these are our priorities, these are our values – today more than ever. This is what Somerton and Frome’s communities need from us. Conservative cuts have given Somerset serious problems, but I promise you, it doesn’t have to be this way.

This is why we demand better!

This is not about finishing second – I want to be your next MP, and one, like David Heath, who we can be proud of, who makes a real difference locally and nationally.

I need to again pay tribute to the late David Rendel who worked so hard for us in 2015, and to Mark Blackburn who held our second place in 2017 and laid the foundation for our recovery.