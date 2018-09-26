The opinion polls trends that point to the future of British politics

A couple of episodes back the excellent Polling Matters podcast took a look at the Liberal Democrat prospects in an episode featuring myself. The latest episode is also highly relevant to understanding where the party may go next as it features the very insightful Paula Surridge who looks at how values are driving voting intention – and hence the conversation turns to that favourite topic of mine, the scope for the Liberal Democrats to build support based on winning over those who share our values.

For more on that, see the detailed analysis David Howarth penned for our joint pamphlet, but first, listen to Polling Matters:

You can also listen to that earlier episode here.