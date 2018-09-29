What’s been happening to the Labour Party opinion poll ratings?

I’ve mentioned a few times recently the gradually creeping upwards of Liberal Democrat ratings in voting intention polls. Let’s look at Labour this time instead.

The picture since the 2017 general election is a consistent and clear one, as these monthly averages taken from PollBase illustrate:

Wider political commentary is starting to catch up with noticing those rising Liberal Democrat ratings.

I wonder when wider political commentary will key into what has been happening with Labour for the last year and a half?

