What’s been happening to the Labour Party opinion poll ratings?
I’ve mentioned a few times recently the gradually creeping upwards of Liberal Democrat ratings in voting intention polls. Let’s look at Labour this time instead.
The picture since the 2017 general election is a consistent and clear one, as these monthly averages taken from PollBase illustrate:
Wider political commentary is starting to catch up with noticing those rising Liberal Democrat ratings.
I wonder when wider political commentary will key into what has been happening with Labour for the last year and a half?
