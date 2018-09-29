Good news for the Liberal Democrats in London

As the Liberal Democrat selections for the next Mayor and Assembly elections in London start to kick off, there is good news for the party in London:

That big growth in Lib Dem party membership is paying off. Even so, party membership in London is less than a tenth of the number of people who voted for the party in the 2017 general election – a sign both of the importance of continuing to recruit people to the party and of creating a registered supporters scheme to reach out to those for whom joining a political party isn’t their thing.

For more on the Liberal Democrat prospects in London, see the recent BBC Politics Show piece.