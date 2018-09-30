Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron has a spot-on analogy

A rather apposite analogy spotted by Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron following this weekend’s sport:



This time around, the Ryder Cup score was 17.5 – 10.5 in Europe’s favour, continuing the pattern since the rest of Europe was involved from 1979. Until then, the US regularly beat Great Britain and Ireland, often by huge margins. But since then, the joint European team has been regular winners.

Though of course there’s always Canada…