How Lib Dem members can have a say on the proposed party reforms

On Monday evening I was in Lib Dem HQ with Party President Sal Brinton for the first webinar for party members about the proposed party reforms set out by Vince Cable. It kicked off a series of webinars and face-to-face events being held to follow up the two sessions at federal party conference to consults members before decisions are made on what reforms, if any, to introduce.

If you missed the webinar, you can watch it online via the party website (behind the member login) here.

More details about the plans and how to respond to the official consultation are also on the party website.

There are a handful of issues which have come up so far that I think it’s useful to dive into in more detail than the official consultation does, so as well as taking part in the official one, there’s also this (unofficial) Lib Dem Newswire survey.

P.S. If you’re a party member, and there is a working email address in the party records that isn’t down as having opted-out from HQ communications, then you should have received a series of emails about the webinars and face-to-face meetings. If you haven’t received such an email, this troubleshooting guide should help.