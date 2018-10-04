Lib Dem legend Tony Rogers gains seat from Labour in Chesterfield
Three council by-elections this week: two Conservative defences and one Labour. But before the polls even opened in them, the Liberal Democrats had already picked up two extra councillors.
Soham North and Isleham, Cambridgeshire
Victoria Charlesworth was the Liberal Democrat candidate and secured a big swing:
Moor, Chesterfield
Chesterfield and Lib Dem political legend Tony Rogers was the Liberal Democrat candidate. He fought Chesterfield three times as a Parliamentary candidate, with his agent Paul Holmes then going on to win the seat in 2001. A councillor in this ward until 2011, this week saw Tony Rogers attempt to win it back, up against a Labour candidate who stood the last time there was a council by-election in Chesterfield – that time losing a Labour seat to the Lib Dems.
The result? A victorious return for Tony Rogers and the second by-election defeat in a row for the Labour candidate:
Thirsk, Hambleton
No Liberal Democrat candidate.
(Counting Friday.)
