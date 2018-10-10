Advertisements
Political

Bath and Somerset Lib Dems make two picks for the next general election

One MP re-selected and one new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) selected, the latter to challenge Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg:

Wera Hobhouse and Nick Coates with Lib Dem posters
Nick Coates looking forward to fight Jacob Rees-Mogg

Before standing for and winning Bath, Wera Hobhouse herself stood against Jacob Rees-Mogg.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections (including an explanation of what “PPC” is all about) here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.