Bath and Somerset Lib Dems make two picks for the next general election
One MP re-selected and one new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) selected, the latter to challenge Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg:
Before standing for and winning Bath, Wera Hobhouse herself stood against Jacob Rees-Mogg.
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections (including an explanation of what “PPC” is all about) here.
