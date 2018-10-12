Before we even got to Thursday this week, there was already one by-election, for the always different City of London Corporation. In addition to not following that closely the tradition of having elections on Thursdays, City of London elections are different for being dominated by independent candidates and for giving votes not only to residents but also to businesses based on the number of people they employ. Hence the exclusion of these contests from most round-ups of seat and vote changes. Here though is the result for your delectation:

On now to this week’s five conventional council by-elections, four defended by Labour and one a Ukip seat but without a Ukip candidate this time round.

Southlands, Adur

Caused by the resignation of the Ukip group leader, who previously (when a Conservative) had lost his seat to his wife and also, unusually, resigned to (successfully) fight a by-election when he switched parties to Ukip. Ukip is not putting up anyone to defend his seat and, alas, the Liberal Democrats are also no-shows despite having fought the ward the last eight times it was contested.

The days of Adur being a bastion of Liberal Democrat local government success seem to still be a long way off.

Ditton, Halton

A Labour ward with a Lib Dem candidate for this first time since 2008. Well done David Coveney and team.

Hart, Hartlepool

No Lib Dem candidate here, continuing the run of five previous contests in the ward since its creation, all without a party candidate (though on previous boundaries further back, the area elected Lib Dems).

Penketh and Cuerdley, Warrington

David Crowther was the Liberal Democrat candidate in this Labour ward in a by-election caused by the death of Allin Dirir, the first Somali elected to public office in the UK.

Tanhouse, West Lancashire

No Liberal Democrat candidate this time, as in the previous ten contests since the ward was created.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.

