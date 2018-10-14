Co-operative Party backs People’s Vote on Europe

Good news for the People’s Vote campaign and intriguing news for the increasing contortions of the Labour Party, led by a life-long Eurosceptic who has often voted with the hard right Eurosceptics in the Tories, over Europe.

In a challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, the Co-operative Party – which has 38 MPs who sit with Labour in the Commons – also called for the UK to stay in the single market and a customs union with the EU.

The move, agreed at the party’s conference in Bristol, is also a blow for Theresa May as it means their MPs are virtually certain to vote against any deal she brings to Parliament later this year. [PoliticsHome]