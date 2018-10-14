Co-operative Party backs People’s Vote on Europe
Good news for the People’s Vote campaign and intriguing news for the increasing contortions of the Labour Party, led by a life-long Eurosceptic who has often voted with the hard right Eurosceptics in the Tories, over Europe.
In a challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, the Co-operative Party – which has 38 MPs who sit with Labour in the Commons – also called for the UK to stay in the single market and a customs union with the EU.
The move, agreed at the party’s conference in Bristol, is also a blow for Theresa May as it means their MPs are virtually certain to vote against any deal she brings to Parliament later this year. [PoliticsHome]
You too can back the campaigns to give the public, not politicians, the final say on what Theresa May’s government negotiates with the rest of the EU here.
There are no comments