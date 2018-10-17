How to use digital to make the most of the anti-Brexit march this weekend

A guest post from long-running Lib Dem activist, digital campaigner and shortlisted Lib Dem Mayor of London candidate, Rob Blackie:

Brexit is the biggest moral and political issue of our time. This weekend’s march is also a huge opportunity for us to win new supporters.

There are two distinct groups we can reach.

Strong supporters of staying in the EU

Around one in five people strongly support staying in the EU. These people are willing to join the party, volunteer and donate money.

But at present many of them don’t know that the Lib Dems are completely against Brexit. Or that Labour are pro Brexit.

In several recent surveys when people have been asked what the Lib Dems stand for ‘don’t know’ and ‘nothing’ have been the most common answers. When people are asked which party is best on Brexit less than 10% of the public name the Lib Dems.

Polls have also, repeatedly, shown that if Labour’s pro-Brexitd the Lib Dem’s anti-Brexit policy are named then around 10% of the public switch to the Lib Dems.

In other words ,if more people understand our position, then we’ll have a better chance of doing well.

There are four things you can do today:

Advertise the Lib Dem position to people who are likely to strong supporters for remaining in the EU. Facebook’s targeting options like ‘human rights’ or students are working well for many local parties. Update your Twitter and Facebook feeds to tell people that we are marching against Brexit this Saturday. Invite them to join us. Update your feeds every day, especially Saturday. Email the people on your email list who are most likely to be strong supporters. Ask them to deliver People’s Vote leaflets – whether Lib Dem specific or from the broader movement. Contact local groups who are going on the march, and arrange to meet them before or after the march, so that they see us involved.

Middle ground voters

Around half the population doesn’t have very strong views on Brexit. But they are paying more attention than they were. Roughly ten times as many people are taking notice of Brexit as in April of this year.

And almost nobody thinks that Brexit is going well. People think it will be bad for the economy, for jobs and that the negotiations are going badly. Between 50% and 75% of people say that they think Brexit’s going badly, depending on the question.

That’s why most constituencies now have a majority who support staying in the EU.

Middle ground voters aren’t, yet, motivated to volunteer or join us because of Brexit. But they do agree with us on two important areas:

Brexit is a mess. We need to keep telling people that we think this, because the other parties aren’t saying this. EU citizens should get full rights to stay in the UK. It’s morally right – and the vast majority of middle ground Britain agrees with us, especially for NHS workers.

So make sure that these voters know that we are campaigning on Brexit. While they might not agree with us today, it’s important that they know we are campaigning on the biggest issue that Britain faces.

And one thing not to do.

Remember that we need people who voted Leave in 2016 to vote Remain in 2019. So make sure that you always treat people with respect, and look to our shared future.