Lib Dem shortlist for London Mayor and GLA list published
London Liberal Democrats earlier today published the official shortlists of those seeking to be the party’s candidate for London Mayor or a list candidate for the London Assembly in the 2020 elections.
Party members across London will be balloted to make the final pick – one Mayor candidate and eleven list candidates (ordered from 1 to 11, with the higher a candidate is, the better their odds of being elected in the proportional representation system used for electing the list). Ballot papers will be sent out via email or the post, which is a good prompt to make sure the party has a working email address for you if you’re a member.
Lib Dem shortlist for London Mayor
Siobhan Benita
Rob Blackie
Dinesh Dhamija
Lucy Salek
London Assembly List
Azi Ahmed
Reetendra Banerji
Rob Blackie
Hina Bokhari
Michael Bukola
Adetokunbo Fatukasi
Charley Hasted
Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett
Hussain Khan
Chris Maines
Ben Mathis
Joyce Onstad
Caroline Pidgeon
Lucy Salek
Irina von Weise
It’s an impressively diverse list of names put forward, looking much more like London than the party has always managed in the past. Regional candidates chair Brian Orrell commented in the email to party members about the list:
This is the most diverse range of candidates our party has ever fielded for the London Mayor and GLA. Over 50% of the candidates for both Mayor and GLA List are BAME, 50% of the Mayoral candidates are women and 45% of the GLA List are women and 12.5% are LGBT.
Two hustings are being held:
- London Mayor: Wednesday 31st October from 6.30pm to 9pm, Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, Kings Cross, London WC1H 9BJ
- GLA List: Thursday 8 November from 6.30pm, National Liberal Club (David Lloyd George Room), Whitehall Place, London, SW1A 2HE
The result will be announced at the London Region Conference on November 24.
