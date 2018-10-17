Lib Dem shortlist for London Mayor and GLA list published

London Liberal Democrats earlier today published the official shortlists of those seeking to be the party’s candidate for London Mayor or a list candidate for the London Assembly in the 2020 elections.

Party members across London will be balloted to make the final pick – one Mayor candidate and eleven list candidates (ordered from 1 to 11, with the higher a candidate is, the better their odds of being elected in the proportional representation system used for electing the list). Ballot papers will be sent out via email or the post, which is a good prompt to make sure the party has a working email address for you if you’re a member.

Lib Dem shortlist for London Mayor

Siobhan Benita

Rob Blackie

Dinesh Dhamija

Lucy Salek

London Assembly List

Azi Ahmed

Reetendra Banerji

Rob Blackie

Hina Bokhari

Michael Bukola

Adetokunbo Fatukasi

Charley Hasted

Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett

Hussain Khan

Chris Maines

Ben Mathis

Joyce Onstad

Caroline Pidgeon

Lucy Salek

Irina von Weise

It’s an impressively diverse list of names put forward, looking much more like London than the party has always managed in the past. Regional candidates chair Brian Orrell commented in the email to party members about the list:

This is the most diverse range of candidates our party has ever fielded for the London Mayor and GLA. Over 50% of the candidates for both Mayor and GLA List are BAME, 50% of the Mayoral candidates are women and 45% of the GLA List are women and 12.5% are LGBT.

Two hustings are being held:

London Mayor: Wednesday 31st October from 6.30pm to 9pm, Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, Kings Cross, London WC1H 9BJ

Wednesday 31st October from 6.30pm to 9pm, Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, Kings Cross, London WC1H 9BJ GLA List: Thursday 8 November from 6.30pm, National Liberal Club (David Lloyd George Room), Whitehall Place, London, SW1A 2HE

The result will be announced at the London Region Conference on November 24.

