Five Lib Dem prospective Parliamentary candidates selected in Sheffield
Liberal Democrat members in Sheffield, aided by Returning Officer Howard Middleton, have picked five more Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) to add to Laura Gordon in Sheffield Hallam.
The five are:
- Penistone and Stocksbridge: Hannah Kitching, who scored an awesome win in the May local elections
- Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough: Stephen Porter, who is also running for the council and started his campaign commendably early
- Sheffield Central: Shaffaq Mohammed, the Lib Dem leader in Sheffield
- Sheffield Heeley: Simon Clement-Jones, Cabinet member for finance back when the Lib Dems last ran the council
- Sheffield South East: Rajin Chowdhury, who I really want to go and hear a talk from
Congratulations one and all, and to the local party for selecting both a good diverse team and for selecting so early.
Having PPCs in place can give a huge boost to the party’s growth and recovery, even in areas where the PPC’s odds of winning are slim. It’s a key role.
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.
