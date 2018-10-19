Three council by-elections this week, two Labour defences and a rare Northern Irish council by-election.

The rarity of the latter type of contest is due to the electoral system used. As in Scotland, the Single Transferable Vote (STV) is used to elect councillors in Northern Ireland from multimember wards. In Scotland, when a councillor departs, the by-election is then contested using the Alternative Vote (AV) – which, in effect, is STV for a single vacancy. In Northern Ireland, however, things are different, as the excellent Britain Elects council by-election preview explains:

Irish and Northern Irish local government, together with the Northern Ireland Assembly … operate a system where the party of the departed councillor are asked to nominate a replacement to serve in their stead… Independent councillors, who don’t have a party machinery to do this kind of thing, instead get to file an ordered list of substitutes who, in the event of a vacancy, are contacted in turn to see if they are (a) eligible and (b) still interested in being a councillor. Independent councillor Jim Brown had lodged a list of three substitutes, none of whom passed these tests after Brown died earlier this year; and so we are having a by-election, the first local by-election in Northern Ireland since 2010.

Victoria, Hackney

Pippa Morgan stood for the Liberal Democrats and scored a very promising second place:

Carrick Castle, Mid and East Antrim council

Lauren Gray stood for the Alliance, the Liberal Democrats’s sister party in Northern Ireland.

(Result due Friday.)

Iffley Fields and St Mary’s, Oxfordshire

Josie Procter stood for the Liberal Democrats:

Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.