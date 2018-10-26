Lib Dems snatch one council seat from Conservatives and just miss out on second
Eight Conservative (sort of – see Mendip below) and two Labour defences make up a bumper set of ten council by-elections this week.
Kennington, Ashford
No Lib Dem candidate, alas, even though there was one last time (in 2015).
Norden, Basingstoke and Deane
Zoe Rogers stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Ferdown, Dorset and Ferndown Central, East Dorset
These wards at different levels (county and district council) had both been held for the Conservatives by Steve Lugg, with his untimely death therefore triggering a pair of contests. Matthew Coussell was the Lib Dem candidate for both contests, a welcome improvement on the previous contests in these seats when only one of the two had a Lib Dem.
Three Rivers Rural, Hertfordshire
It’d be quite fun if more wards were named with a similar frankness as this one, the ward in which Phil Williams stood for the Liberal Democrats and in an area of both traditional Conservative and Liberal Democrat strength.
Wells St Thomas’, Mendip
Thomas Ronan stood for the Liberal Democrats in this unusually punctuated ward, situated in the county division which former MP Tessa Munt won in 2017. The vacancy was for a Conservative seat, but the person in question had been elected as a Lib Dem before switching parties. So more like a Lib Dem defence too and hence the vote share change figures:
Coatbridge South, North Lanarkshire
Christopher Wilson was the Liberal Democrat candidate, a welcome move given the party didn’t put up anyone last time.
Linton, South Derbyshire
Former Parliamentary candidate Lorraine Johnson stood for the Liberal Democrats:
Bosmere, Suffolk
Steve Phillips stood for the Lib Dems in a ward that used to be Lib Dem held (including by Ros Scott, the peer and former Party President), but which the Conservatives won in 2017. He came so close to winning it again:
Belmont, Sutton
Dean Juster was the Lib Dem candidate in a ward that has been consistently Conservative, even during the years of the best Lib Dem council election results in the south west London borough. Which makes this result for the party an impressive one:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
