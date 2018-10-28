Welcome to some of the new Liberal Democrat members
Since the mammoth People’s Vote march last weekend, the huge Liberal Democrat presence and the official Labour avoidance of it, there’s been a noticeable mini-surge in people joining the Liberal Democrats.
Here are just a few of the people who have been talking online about joining the party:
If you’re in a local party that has been picking up new members in the last few days, don’t forget the power of coffee.
Not a member yourself but like to know more? Here’s what the Lib Dems stand for, our current set of policies and more on how to join the party.
