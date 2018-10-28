The latest edition of Matt Forde’s podcast, The Political Party, contains a fascinating, funny and moving interview with journalist Jane Merrick.

Jane was a Time Person of the Year in 2017 and has been at the heart of British political journalism for nearly 20 years. She joins Matt to discuss her career – including the differences between working for the Daily Mail and the Independent on Sunday – and her politics. Jane also talks about her experience of sexual harassment in Westminster, which led to Michael Fallon leaving the Cabinet.

