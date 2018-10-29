Advertisements
Political

Defying violence and death threats, Afghans voted in their Parliamentary election

Afghanistani Parliamentary elections 2018 infographic
A few days back, mainly on 20 October, the much delayed Afghanistani Parliamentary elections were finally held.

Here are some of the scenes from those elections which took place despite widespread violent threats against anyone who voted and the murder of at least 10 candidates in the run-up:

Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images

(If the images don’t load for you automatically, click on the Getty links above to view them.)

