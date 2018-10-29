New Lib Dem PPC selected to challenge Dominic Raab

Liberal Democrats in Esher and Walton (current MP: Dominic Raab) have selected Monica Harding as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Monica Harding is a management consultant and has held posts as CEO and Director, working in the public, private and third sectors in the UK and internationally. Her roles have included being CEO of the Industry and Parliament Trust, CEO of Refugees International Japan and Director of Communications for the British Council, working for the Council in Japan, China, France and the UK.

She is the Vice Chair of Governors at a local state primary school in Thames Ditton and has held positions on the boards of several international charities.

Monica Harding has extensive experience in communications, campaigning and advocacy, growing profile and performance, setting strategic direction and driving efficiency and efficacy through organisations, and leveraging support through partnerships and networks.

That’s quite some record. You can find her on Twitter here.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

