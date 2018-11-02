Louise Harris back as a councillor after winning in South Gloucestershire
After last week’s bumper set of council by-elections, it’s only three this week with one defence each for the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.
Denby Dale, Kirklees
The Conservative defence, with Alison Baskeyfield standing for the Liberal Democrats.
Counting Friday
Boleyn, Newham
The Labour defence, with Arunasalam Pirapaharan standing for the Liberal Democrats, making this only the second time the party has fought the ward in seven contests since it was created.
Dodington, South Gloucestershire
The Liberal Democrat defence, with Louise Harris, the former London Assembly member and Eastleigh councillor, standing for the Liberal Democrats.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.
