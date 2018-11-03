Liberal Democrats in Cheadle, the former constituency of Mark Hunter and before him Patsy Calton, have selected Tom Morrison as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Cheadle is one the most marginal seats between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, with only 4,507 separating the two parties in 2017. The seat previously saw a nail-bitingly close victory for Patsy Calton by just 33 votes in 2001.

The Liberal Democrats hold the most council seats in the constituency, with nine councillors representing the areas of Cheadle & Gatley, Cheadle Hulme North and South and Stepping Hill.

Speaking after his selection, Tom Morrison said:

I am delighted to be selected as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Cheadle and grateful to the members for their overwhelming support. It’s an honour to be named as Mark Hunter’s successor and I am looking forward to continuing the fantastic work he did for our community. It’s clear that the Conservatives are losing support locally as well as nationally. Whilst the Prime Minister lurches from one disaster to the next, residents across the Cheadle area are getting more and more angry as their services are cut and their communities ignored. The Liberal Democrats are going to put an end to that.

Former MP and leader of the Liberal Democrats on Stockport Council, Mark Hunter said:

I’m looking forward to working with Tom in securing a better deal for Cheadle constituency. Locally, the Labour-run Council is slashing services whilst increasing Council Tax and our Conservative MP has stayed silent throughout. It’s time for a change.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.