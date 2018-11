Is fixing the impact of money on politics as simple as giving everyone $100?

The latest edition of Planet Money takes a look at the fascinating attempt in Seattle to even-up the impact of money on politics. The solution tried? To give everyone an equal sum in ‘democracy vouchers’ which can be given to political campaigns and cashed in by them.

The hope was that this would both get far more people involved in backing campaigns, deepening their involvement in democracy, and also provide a way for those without access to the big sums of money to effectively mobilise grassroots support instead.

Here’s how it worked out:

Graphic credit: Javier Zarracina/Vox

