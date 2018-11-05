VIDEO: Tom Brake questions the Government on EU citizens’ rights

Here’s the new film from the Liberal Democrats as Tom Brake questions the government on the rights of EU citizens:

The referendum created a cloud of uncertainty for 3.6 million EU citizens living in the UK. The Liberal Democrats demand better. The Government must honour the agreement on citizens’ rights to provide certainty. The current fingers-crossed situation is inhumane and unjustifiable.

In case you missed it before, here also is Christine Jardine on the Budget:

We’ve heard from the Prime Minister and the Chancellor that austerity is over. It’s a nice thought, but it will be down to the public to decide whether or not they’ve achieved it. “The way things are now are not how they have to be and the Liberal Democrats are demanding better than this.