Four by-election contests, four Liberal Democrat candidates

A quartet of council by-elections this week, made up of one Conservative defence and three Labour ones – and with four Lib Dem candidates.

Dormers Wells, Ealing

Former Parliamentary by-election candidate Nigel Bakhai was the Lib Dem candidate

Result to come

Bush Fair, Harlow

Lesley Rideout was the Liberal Democrat candidate in a ward the party won until 2008 but then fell a very long way back, finishing a distant fourth the last three times out.

Nettleswell, Harlow

Robert Thurston stood for the Liberal Democrats in another ward which the party used to win (until 2006 in this case) and in which we finished a distant fourth the last four times out.

Holsworthy, Torridge

Christopher Styles-Power stood for the Lib Dems.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

