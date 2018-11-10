A universal theory of the contemporary state of Western democracies

Politics used to be about rich versus poor, with the middle class the key swing group that the parties of the rich and the parties of the poor had to fight over. Having the middle class as their prime target heavily influenced all aspects of politics, from policy concerns through to the style of electioneering.

Now, however, the political battleground is no longer the middle class but the traditional working class – traditional both in the sense of where industry used to be, and traditional in the sense of the culture of the past. Hence the Conservative versus Labour battles amongst less affluent Leave voters or Trump’s success at eating into traditional Democrat Presidential voters in the Mid West.

Hence too the massive change in the way politics is carried out and what it is about. The basic target that politicians are competing for has changed.