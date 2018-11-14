Advertisements
Political

The two bidding to be the new chair of London Lib Dems

Earlier this week I mentioned that there’s a contest for chair of London Region Lib Dems on. Here now also are the manifestos of the two candidates:

Lorraine Zuleta

Lorriane Zuleta manifesto

Ben Sims

Ben Sims manifesto

