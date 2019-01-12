What the long-term polling averages say about the popularity of the parties: PollBase Q4 2018 update
The latest quarterly update to my PollBase, my database of British voting intention opinion polls since 1943 is now up.
Here’s the overall picture it paints, with the gradual downward drift for Labour and the upward drift for the Liberal Democrats and Greens over the long term:
Aside from another three months of data, this update includes:
- Fieldwork dates added for several February 1974 polls
- Fieldwork dates corrected for several September 1974 polls, and an additional NOP poll added
- Extra YouGov leader ratings from 2017 and 2018
Enjoy!
I release a new edition of PollBase once a quarter, both adding in the new national voting intention polls from the last quarter and also improving the older data, such as filling in gaps and making some of the columns clearer.
