Looking for a speaker or trainer for a Liberal Democrat event?

Mark Pack speaking at an anti-Brexit training session Winchester - photo copyright Richard Murphy and used with permission

Thank you to all the lovely readers who came up to say hello at the recent events I’ve done such as the digital training session in Winchester, the session on the party’s future with Kensington & Chelsea Lib Dems and speaking at the annual dinners for South Dorset and for Crewe Liberal Democrats.

Do say hello if you see me at future dates or the party’s spring conference in York, and by all means get in touch if you’d like me to come and do a talk or a training session in your patch.

 

Photo courtesy of Richard Murphy.

