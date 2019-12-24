Happy Christmas and best wishes for 2020!

Christmas is here, which means it is time to dust off those Christmas carol quiz questions, as written by lawyers. Good luck!

Looking back on 2019, it has been quite some year…

2020 brings for me a change of career (goodbye consultancy, hello book writing – one already available for pre-ordering, one to write from scratch), a new political role (President of the Liberal Democrats from 1st January) and an entry in the list of obscure answers to political quiz questions (I’ll be briefly interim co-leader of the party).

I hope you and your family can look forward to many new opportunities in the new year too, and that you get a good break over the holiday season.

As has now become traditional, a little group of politicians has kindly come together to film my Christmas card. This time, in the spirit of cross-party harmony, I’ve gone outside the ranks of the Liberal Democrats…

And for a bit of extra fun, here’s a Simon’s Cat Christmas compilation to enjoy:

Very best wishes happy chocolate eating.