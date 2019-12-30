And the most popular blog post in 2019 was…
Since this site started in 2009, I’ve been keeping an eye on which is the most popular blog post with readers. It’s a little trip down memory lane, showing how my own interests and my audience has evolved over time.
Here’s the latest round-up:
- 2019: General election voting intention polls – my running tally of the latest voting intention polls which Google took a shine to and so scooped up huge volumes of search traffic in the run-up to the general election. (I had tried a similar idea before but this time around, a combination of luck and increased experience means the idea really took off.)
- 2018: Jeremy Corbyn’s views on Brexit: a long held stance on Europe – originally written purely for myself to get information together in one place, it’s turned out to be a quite a hit. Due much more I’m sure, to Jeremy Corbyn’s own prevarications, than to my own efforts.
- 2017: How Theresa May could lose the general election (it’s much more likely than the media think) – the scenario I painted didn’t come to fruition, even if the overall conclusion that a Theresa May landslide was not a slam dunk turned out right.
- 2016: How the Tories could lose their Parliamentary majority, courtesy of the police and the voters – a forerunner to that 2017 post and illustrating the pattern that my occasional forays into wider political speculation, especially if given a more dramatic headline, often draw in a much wider readership than my hardcore Lib Dem coverage.
- 2015: Been called by 020 3634 9821? Steer clear and lodge a complaint – one of the advantages of having a website that is well-established from a search engine optimisation (SEO) point of view, and of knowing a thing or two about SEO, is that when a company behaves badly, I can both work of the angst and help others by sticking content online which many other people with then find.
- 2014: A beautiful, moving poppy display at the Tower of London – given how much coverage there rightly was of this First World War anniversary poppy display, it’s still a bit of a mystery to me why this post did quite so well in search during 2014, propelling it to the most read status for the year. An extension of the above SEO point really – do the right things and sometimes you hit lucky.
- 2013 – Got an automated sales call from 0161 814 9565 (DS Financial Services)? – see 2015.
- 2012 – Why you should feed the trolls – still good advice, if I say so myself.
- 2011 – Could you edit The Guardian? Take a simple test – a cry of pain at the idea that you don’t need to know about a topic to do an interview. The Guardian was well ahead of Michael Gove in dismissing the role of experts.
- 2010 – General election and local election timetable, 2010 – sometimes the simplest posts are the most useful.
- 2009 – Guardian injunction: Liberal Democrats table urgent question – ah the Trafigura affair.
- 2008 and previous years: my posts appeared on other sites, such as Lib Dem Voice, so no data for those years back to 2006.
Note: this list only covers my blog posts, and so misses out perennial hits such as my page on what the Lib Dems believe or that page about a book. The data also excludes any posts removed, replaced or merged into others.
Advertisements
There are 2 comments