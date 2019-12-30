History

And the most popular blog post in 2019 was…

Since this site started in 2009, I’ve been keeping an eye on which is the most popular blog post with readers. It’s a little trip down memory lane, showing how my own interests and my audience has evolved over time.

Here’s the latest round-up:

 

Note: this list only covers my blog posts, and so misses out perennial hits such as my page on what the Lib Dems believe or that page about a book. The data also excludes any posts removed, replaced or merged into others.

Advertisements

There are 2 comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.