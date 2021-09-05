The future of car navigation as it looked in 1971

From Tomorrow’s World, a long-running BBC show that showcased scientific and technological developments in prime time, making them easy to understand without dumbing down:

The idea of only being able to select pre-programmed routes may appear hilariously limited to our modern eyes. But it’s an approach that worked well for decades, such as with the AA’s holiday travel books which gave detailed written driving instructions for a limited number of routes overseas. By pick’n’mixing sections of different intersecting routes, you could end up with useful and effective instructions to get you most of the way to a huge range of places.

