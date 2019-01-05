Chelmsford: a great place for Liberal Democrats to help

Another day trip to burn off those Christmas chocolate calories. Last time Peterborough, this time to Chelmsford.

The Liberal Democrat team in Chelmsford has got great chances of big gains in May, perhaps even control of the council. Watch the video to find out why.

That makes it a great place to go help, especially if you are a member in London where there are no scheduled council elections in May. It’s less than 30 minutes on the train from London.

Get in touch with the local Lib Dem team via their website or look for campaign days on the party website.