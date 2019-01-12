Lib Dems select Craig Harrow in Charles Kennedy’s former constituency

Craig Harrow, a former work colleague of mine and rather more importantly someone who has worked and campaigned in the Highlands for years has been selected as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in Charles Kennedy‘s old constituency.

On being selected for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Craig Harrow said:

I am determined to be a champion in Parliament for Ross, Skye and Lochaber. With the party’s deep roots in the Highlands and Islands we understand the special challenges that comes with living here. I will make sure those challenges are addressed by government. The unpleasantness around Charles Kennedy’s last general election campaign has been widely reported and commented upon. It caused much upset and anxiety with many of Charles’s friends and supporters. I am determined to win the parliamentary seat back from the SNP in a way that Charles would be proud of. We need an uplifting, positive campaign for the Highlands and islands. We need someone at Westminster who will put people first. On issues like health services, transport, education, social care, energy costs and jobs, I am determined to be a strong voice that puts those issues at the forefront rather than another divisive campaign for independence. This campaign will be a fitting tribute to Charles.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie added:

Craig Harrow has got a great chance of winning back Charles Kennedy’s old seat. He is a high calibre candidate who has worked in and campaigned for the Highlands and Islands over many years. He will be a tenacious MP with the energy and commitment that is required to represent this area. He understands the priorities and is firmly opposed to another divisive independence referendum. A defeat for the SNP’s Westminster leader would send a clear signal that Scotland does not want another independence referendum and Craig is the best person to deliver that.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

