Historical myth inspires a cheeky anti-Brexit Twitter account

The phrase ‘lions led by donkeys’ made Dan Snow‘s list of top myths about the First World War. As he wrote:

This saying was supposed to have come from senior German commanders describing brave British soldiers led by incompetent old toffs from their chateaux. In fact the incident was made up by historian [and Conservative MP] Alan Clark.

During the war more than 200 generals were killed, wounded or captured. Most visited the front lines every day…

Naturally, some generals were not up to the job, but others were brilliant [and] rarely in history have commanders had to adapt to a more radically different technological environment… Despite this, within three years the British had effectively invented a method of warfare still recognisable today. By the summer of 1918 the British army was probably at its best ever and it inflicted crushing defeats on the Germans.