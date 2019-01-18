The question the BBC should have asked “a Cabinet source”

First up, what the BBC did get from “a Cabinet source” about House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow:

Ministers are furious at what they see as John Bercow’s “bias” during Commons debates on Brexit.

The move would break a tradition dating back 230 years, that former Commons Speakers are automatically offered a seat in the House of Lords.

A Cabinet source said: “It’s a good job peerage nominations are in our gift.”

They added: “I’m sure we’ll be thinking carefully about which individuals we would choose to elevate to the House of Lords.

“I can’t imagine we would look favourably on those who’ve cheated centuries of procedure.”