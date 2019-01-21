Beverley Nielsen selected by Lib Dems in West Worcestershire

Liberal Democrat members in the West Worcestershire constituency have selected Beverley Nielsen as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

A former county councillor, Beverley Nielsen put Europe at the heart of her pitch:

As the bewildering arguments over Brexit continue, the Liberal Democrats are continuing to fight for a People’s Vote.

She also said that the complete lack of clarity on Brexit meant that our vital home-grown businesses needed much more support. She called for a new kind of economic model, one with a much greater focus on the SME (small to medium-sized enterprises) sector, including sourcing more from them within local government:

Our region has the lowest levels of procurement from local businesses in the UK. As the Conservatives continue to slug it out amongst themselves, trying to work out just what Brexit means – beyond knowing that it will make us poorer as a country as signalled by the Bank of England, the Treasury and Parliament itself – our local businesses are feeling left out in the cold, while investment is rapidly exiting the country.

For more than 20 years Beverley Nielsen has been promoting business through her role at the CBI, as a director of iconic AGA Rangemaster group and MD of its Fired Earth division. Since 2008, she has worked at Birmingham City University as Director Employer Engagement, Director Corporate Affairs, and most recently as Associate Professor of the Institute of Design & Economic Acceleration (IDEA Institute).

Chair of West Worcestershire Liberal Democrats, Dee Tomlin said

We are delighted with Beverley’s selection. She fought hard for an Exit from the turmoil of the Tory Brexit and the damage this is having on the nation’s reputation, prosperity and prospects.

Chair of the selection panel, Josie Wilkinson, added:

I am so pleased that the Liberal Democrat baton has been passed from one proud European to another. Our previous candidate and former MEP, Edward Macmillan-Scott, campaigned hard for an open, fair, tolerant Britain in Europe. Beverley, too, is a proud European and has fought to remain.

