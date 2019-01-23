Guildford Liberal Democrats reselect Zöe Franklin as PPC

Guildford Liberal Democrats have re-selected Zöe Franklin as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the seat that was held by Sue Doughty 2001-5.

Zöe Franklin, a former borough councillor and Guildford resident for nearly 20 years, stood for the Liberal Democrats in the 2017 snap General Election winning 24% of the vote, a rare and an impressive 8% increase on 2015.

Ciarán Doran, Chair of Guildford Liberal Democrats, said:

I am delighted that Zöe will be continuing as our parliamentary candidate. As well as being well-liked and respected by local members and residents she is incredibly hardworking and deeply committed to Guildford, Cranleigh and the Villages. She has real vision for the future of Guildford and is determined that our community deserves better than the current Conservative leadership we have at every level locally.

Zöe Franklin said:

I am committed seeing real change in five key areas locally and nationally. I want the people of the UK to have the final say on Brexit through a People’s Vote. I’m also determined that we build a future where everyone can fulfil their potential regardless of background. I want a future where our NHS and social care services get the funding they need to meet the needs of local people. I want a future where we build the right homes in the right places with the right infrastructure while also addressing the social housing crisis. Finally, I want a future that is environmentally friendly with greener energy and transport methods, a significant reduction in plastic waste and urgent action to reduce air pollution locally. We have been let down again and again by our Conservative MP and Conservative-run councils and we deserve better. I believe that the Liberal Democrats and I, working together with the people of Guildford, Cranleigh and the Villages, can build a better, brighter and fairer future for everyone in our communities.

There's a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here

