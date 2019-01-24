Please donate to help 100 key council wards up for election in May
No council by-elections this week, so a reminder instead of the excellent and important ALDC local election appeal for the May elections:
To continue our excellent recent local by-election results and to provide a much-needed boost to the party’s momentum nationally, it’s paramount we get a good set of results.
With your generous support, we want to raise £30,000 to spend on squeeze mailings in 100 marginal wards.
Your financial support could make the difference in these close contests.
You can donate to the appeal quickly and easily here.
