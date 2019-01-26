Liberal Democrats in Thornbury and Yate re-select Claire Young

At a meeting held last weekend, Liberal Democrats in Thornbury and Yate have re-selected South Gloucestershire Council Group Leader Claire Young for Steve Webb’s former constituency at the next general election.

Claire Young, who lives in Coalpit Heath in the constituency, previously contested the seat at the 2017 general election. She secured over 30% of the vote, cementing the position of the Liberal Democrats as the main opposition to the Conservatives in the area.

Commenting on her selection, she said:

It’s a great honour to be able to continue to speak up for local people in Thornbury, Yate, Chipping Sodbury and our villages. I look forward to speaking out louder than ever about Lib Dem priorities for the country and South Gloucestershire: improving the performance of the NHS both locally and across the country, demanding better funding in our schools, and of course giving you the final say on Brexit with an option to remain.

Jayne Stansfield, chair of South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats, adds:

Under Lib Dem rules, candidates don’t keep their post automatically between elections and have to win a vote of local members to stay on. The fact that Claire was reselected by a huge margin is a testament to the hard work and dedication she has shown locally over so many years. I look forward to helping get her elected as our next MP, whether the election comes in 2022, or next week!

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

