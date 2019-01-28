Come to the day of anti-Brexit action in Winchester, Saturday 9 February
South Central Region Liberal Democrats, in conjunction with Winchester Lib Dems (scorers of one of the best unsung results at the 2017 election), is organising a Day of Anti-Brexit Action on Saturday 9 February.
It’s great to see this sort of imaginative break from the formulaic mix of party meetings and action days, as the day will involve a morning round of training followed by a rally and a march in Winchester.
The exact political focus of this march will depend on where we are on the political agenda at that point – ask Theresa May! We might be demanding a People’s Vote, campaigning for one, opposing a No Deal or any other option that might arise. But we’ll definitely be being pro-European, and proud of it.
Here’s the line-up for the day:
09:30 Registration begins at The United Church, Jewry St, Winchester SO23 8RZ
10.00 Training: Dr Mark Pack “Digital Canvassing”
11.00 Training: Antony Hook “Speaking to Soft Leavers”
1.00 Speeches and Q&A Panel: Vince Cable, Andrew Adonis, Jason Hunter and Susan Kramer
2.45 Meet at Barclays (Jewry St/High St) to march to the Guildhall
3.00 Rally with speeches at the Guildhall
Look forward to meeting many readers there.
More information on the South Central Lib Dems website.
