Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has sent greetings to everyone celebrating the Chinese New Year:

Happy New Year greeting to friends and members of the Chinese community in the UK and to all who celebrate the Lunar New Year during this time of year!

We are entering a year of uncertainty with Brexit on the horizon, but I am confident and proud of the continuing contributions of the Chinese diaspora communities to the UK. Some of you have been here for generations from Hong Kong and other former colonies, and others more recently from the Peoples Republic of China, whether to study or to work. We welcome you and are pleased to celebrate this important festival in the cultural calendar with you.

It is in this spirit that we celebrate what has been called a ‘golden era’ of UK and China’s long-standing relationship. Two-way trade and investment have grown rapidly. But a positive relationship between UK and China is more than about trade, it is also based on mutual trust, co-operation and a shared global outlook. We would like to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative that reaches across continents whilst at the same time assist in China’s reform and opening up which is to our mutual benefit.

It only leaves me to wish everyone a positive and dynamic year ahead – to your happiness, good health and prosperity in the year 2019!

Xin Nian Kuai Le! Gong Hey Fat Choy!

Vince Cable