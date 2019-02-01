Hefty swing from Conservatives to Liberal Democrats in Surrey
Two council by-elections this week and only one Liberal Democrat candidate. But things are better than that statistic makes it sound, for the contest without a Lib Dem is from the City of London Corporation, where independent candidates usually dominate. This time it is five independents and one SDP (modern, Eurosceptic variety) fighting to succeed an independent there.
On then to the results…
Billingsgate, City of London
Result yet to come…
Warlingham, Surrey
The most impressive Charles Lister stood for the Liberal Democrats here, following up having been the candidate last time too. Congratulations to him and the team on a hefty swing from the Conservatives:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments