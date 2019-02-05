The Charity Commission has found serious breaches of charity rules by the Adam Smith Institute in campaigning for a hard Brexit:

A prominent rightwing thinktank has been accused of “misconduct and mismanagement” and issued with a formal legal warning by the Charity Commission after using its resources to campaign for a hard Brexit…

The official warning requires the IEA to implement a procedure for its reports to be signed off by trustees before publication in future and undertake in writing not to carry out political campaigning again. [The Guardian]