The agenda is out for Lib Dem spring conference in York

The agenda for March’s Lib Dem federal spring conference is now out. In amongst the great choices of events, debates and speakers are the debates over a registered supporter scheme – something I’ve been arguing in favour of since before the previous leader before the current leader became leader. (Though I still can’t make up my mind on whether it is supporter, supporters or supporters’. But definitely not supporter’s. Probably.)

The key recap of why such a scheme is so important is here and why sticking with the status quo would be a really bad move given all is flaws is here. More on both of those points anon, but in the meantime here is the spring conference agenda.

Liberal-Democrat-Federal-Spring-Conference-2019-in-York-agenda



Look forward to meeting many readers in York, and possibly getting the same questions as at the last conference…

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.