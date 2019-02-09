Advertisements
Digital canvassing for Lib Dems: would you like this training for your local party / party body?

Digital training session sign showing the way to session with Mark Pack

Well, I better head this way then.

I was off to Winchester this morning to do some training in ‘digital canvassing’ with a great room full of activists and an impromptu projector stand.

This session concentrated on how to effectively engage with others online – what to do, how to do it and how to know if you’re succeeding at it. Although the session concentrated on practical tips, there is a bigger pair of philosophical and strategic points behind it. It’s about empowering individuals to be able to express their views more effectively online – and that’s something which is crucial to successfully growing the Liberal Democrats.

If you’d like me to come and do a similar session with your local party or party body, do get in touch.

